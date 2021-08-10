Male body seen floating in LJHP water reservoir in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Srinagar, Aug 10: An unidentified male body was seen floating in the Lower Jhelum Hydel Project(LJHP) water reservoir in Challan Boniyar in north kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday morning.
According to news agency GNS, the body was seen floating in the reservoir by the locals, who intimated the local police about it.
Soon, a police team reached the spot and alongside SDRF and locals started an operation to retrieve the body. However, the body was not retrived till this report was filed.
A police official confirming the presence of the body in the water reserviour said that efforts are on to retrieve the body.