Maloora encounter: LeT commander held in Parimpora among two militants killed, 3 CRPF personnel wounded, say police

An LeT commander held at a naka in Parimpora area was among two militants killed in an encounter in Maloora area, police said today. Three CRPF personnel were also wounded in the firefight.

Giving details, a police spokesman said that they had a specific input that the militants were planning to carry out an attack on the highway.

“Keeping in view the seriousness of the input few joint nakas of JKP & CRPF were placed along the highway,@ he said, in a statement.