Maloora encounter: LeT commander held in Parimpora among two militants killed, 3 CRPF personnel wounded, say police

An LeT commander held at a naka in Parimpora area was among two militants killed in an encounter in Maloora area, police said today. Three CRPF personnel were also wounded in the firefight.
Giving details, a police spokesman said that they had a specific input that the militants were planning to carry out an attack on the highway.
“Keeping in view the seriousness of the input few joint nakas of JKP & CRPF were placed along the highway,@ he said, in a statement.
“On Parimpora Naka a vehicle was stopped and their identity was asked. The person sitting at the back seat tried to open his bag and took out a grenade. The Naka party swiftly swung into action and grabbed the person sitting at the back seat”.
He said both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken into the police station where it was revealed that one among the duo was LeT commander Abrar.
“He was put to joint interrogation by JKP, CRPF and Army. One Pistol and hand grenades were recovered from his possession,” said the spokesman.
“On sustained interrogation by the joint teams of JKP, CRPF & Army he disclosed that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in a house located at Maloora. There after he was taken to that house to recover the weapon after laying proper cordon of suspected house.”
The spokesman said the forces’ party came under fire as they entered the house from a Pakistani militant who was hiding there.
“In the initial firefight, 3 CRPF personnel got injured and the said terrorist Abrar accompanying the search party got hit. The injured SF personnel were evacuated and the rest of the party took position and called for reinforcement,” read the statement.
The cordon of target house was strengthened by component of JKP, CRPF & Army and the fire was further retaliated.
In the ensuing gunfight, both the foreign militant and Abrar were killed. “Two AK-47 rifles along with ammunitions were recovered from the site,” said the spokesman, adding that Abrar was involved in several killings of security forces along with other militants.