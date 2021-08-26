Man accused of extortion rearrested: Police

A Police official said that the accused was arrested in a case registered vide FIR No 145 of 2021 under Sections 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, a case of extortion and criminal intimidation, registered against Shahid Imran and Ashiq Mir of Kashmir Crown page at Police Station Dangiwacha, Rafiabad.

“Following registration of the case, the accused Ashiq Mir has been arrested soon after he was granted bail in earlier case at Baramulla,” said a Police official.

As per fresh case registered on the direction of the court at Police Station Dangiwacha, the complainant, a girl (name withheld) of ChatlooraRafiabad approached the Facebook page operator, Shahid Imran and Ashiq Mir to highlight the drug menace of her area which had ruined scores of youths of the area.

The girl had also stated that her brother too was involved in the drug menace.

As per the girl’s statement, she was asked to record her statement on camera in the office of the

Kashmir Crown Facebook page situated at Baramulla with the assurance that her video or audio would not be uploaded on the social media.

However, as per the FIR copy, the Kashmir Crown operators, to her surprise, breached her trust and uploaded her video on the social media, causing huge embarrassment to the girl as well as her family.

The complainant in her complaint has said that after facing severe mental torture, she approached the Facebook page operators, Shahid Imran and Ashiq Mir to remove the uploaded video, as it had been a breach of trust, besides it had severely dented her reputation and caused harm to her family as well as herself.

“However, the duo, as per the girl’s statement, demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for deleting and delinking the video from social media. An amount of Rs 35000 was deposited by the complainant into the account of Kashmir Crown Trust bearing the No 0567010100000321 while the rest amount was directed to be deposit into the account No 0567010250000193 owned by Ghulam Muhammad Ganaie, the father of Shahid Imran,” reads the application filed by the complainant in the court.

Following the application moved by the applicant in the Dangiwacha court, the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Dangiwacha ordered SHO Dangiwacha to lodge an FIR against the accused as per the law.