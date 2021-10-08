Kashmir

Man accused of throwing acid on teenage girl held after three days in Shopian

The girl had suffered burn injuries on her rrestshoulder after the accused splashed the acid at her on Tuesday.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Oct 8: Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly throwing acid on a 17-year-old girl in Kellar area of south Kashmir's Shopian district three days ago.

"Case registered in PS Keller, relating to the acid attack on a girl at Keller Shopian solved. Police raided the specified location and after strenous efforts arrested the accused person, " a police spokesman said this evening.

Pertinently, the teenage girl had suffered burn injuries on shoulder after the accused splashed the acid at her on Tuesday.

While the attacker fled from the spot, the girl was hospitalized for the burn injury.

