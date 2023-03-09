Man dies during scuffle in Budgam

Budgam, Mar 09: A man died in a scuffle between two persons over some argument in central Kashmir's Budgam district, reports and officials said.
A scuffle broke out between two persons after they argued over some dispute in the Kuzweera village of Budgam, reported news agency GNS. One of the person was injured in the scuffle following which he was shifted to a nearby health facility. However, he succumbed there.
The deceased has been identified as Kaisar Yousaf Zargar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Zargar.
Confirming the incident, a senior police officer said a team has been dispatched to the scene to verify the facts.