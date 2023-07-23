Man allegedly kills mother-in-law in Srinagar, held: Official

Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that an information was received by Lalbazar police that one lady identified as Saleema wife of Late Mohd Qasim resident of Gulshan bagh, Botakadal was assaulted by her resident Son-in-law identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat S/o Abdul Salam Bhat originally hailing from Pattan, resulting in on spot death of lady. In this regard case under FIR No 45/ 2023 u/s 302 IPC was registered in Lalbazar police station, they said. During the course of investigation the accused Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who was evading arrest, was apprehended and formally arrested in the instant case.