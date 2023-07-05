Man apprehended with arms, ammunition in Baramulla

He said that during the operation, a man, who tried to evade the CASO, was apprehended along with a pistol, magazine and 3 live rounds.

He has been identified as Mohammed Sadiq Lone son of Mohammed Ramzan Lone of Nowpora Jagir.

The official said that a case under Indian Arms Act & ULA (P) Act has been registered in police station Kreeri and further investigation has been taken up.