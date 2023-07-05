Man apprehended with arms, ammunition in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 05: A man was arrested along with arms and ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Kreeri village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that following specific inputs a cordon and search was launched in Nowpura Jagir village of Kreeri by a joint team of forces including police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles and 2nd Bn SSB.
He said that during the operation, a man, who tried to evade the CASO, was apprehended along with a pistol, magazine and 3 live rounds.
He has been identified as Mohammed Sadiq Lone son of Mohammed Ramzan Lone of Nowpora Jagir.
The official said that a case under Indian Arms Act & ULA (P) Act has been registered in police station Kreeri and further investigation has been taken up.