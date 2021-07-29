Man arrested for allegedly raping minor in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jul 29: A man was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a forest area, police said on Thursday.

A complaint was received in police station Uri in the district on Wednesday by a person alleging that his minor daughter, aged about 13 years, was raped and threatened by a man, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan alias Muna Khan, in the forest area, a police spokesperson said.



He said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in police station Uri and an investigation is underway.

