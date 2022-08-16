Man arrested for allegedly raping minor non-local girl in Budgam

Srinagar Aug 16: Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of raping a minor non-local girl four days ago in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
The accused identified as Liyakat Ali Dar son of Mohammad Jaffar Dar resident of Wahabpora Budgam kidnapped and raped the girl on August 12, the victim's brother alleged. The victim's brother, who lodged a complaint with Police Post Soibugh on August 13, said that his minor sister went missing on 12/08/2022 at about 0400hrs from home and was later traced out about 1600hrs the same day. The complainant’s sister disclosed that she was kidnapped and raped by the accused.
In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 275/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was taken up.
During the preliminary investigation, officers of PP Soibugh learnt that the accused person is at large. Police raided several suspected places and after strenuous efforts the accused person was arrested from Wadwan area of Budgam. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.