Man arrested for allegedly raping minor non-local girl in Budgam

The accused identified as Liyakat Ali Dar son of Mohammad Jaffar Dar resident of Wahabpora Budgam kidnapped and raped the girl on August 12, the victim's brother alleged. The victim's brother, who lodged a complaint with Police Post Soibugh on August 13, said that his minor sister went missing on 12/08/2022 at about 0400hrs from home and was later traced out about 1600hrs the same day. The complainant’s sister disclosed that she was kidnapped and raped by the accused.