Man arrested for 'misusing' social media in south Kashmir's Pulwama: police

Srinagar, Jan 15: Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly "misusing social media, cyber bullying and cyber stalking" in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Quoting a police statement, news agency GNS reported that a case FIR No 06/2022 registered in Police Station Pulwama under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused Mir Mushtaq Ahmad son of Abdul Gani resident of Bonora Pulwama for "misusing social media platforms".
As per police, Mir, through his social media account "is indulging in activites which are pre-judicial to soverignity, integrity and union of India and UT J&K and advocates, abets unlawful activites, and commits offences which is likely to disrupt the public tranquility, harmony".
Mir, it said, "is involved in criminal intimidation on social media, and is also involved in cyber stalking and cyber bullying".The accused has been arrested in the instant case, added police.