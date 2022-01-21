Man arrested for 'scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside': police

Srinagar Jan 21: Police on Friday said it arrested and booked a man from south Kashmir's Anantnag district for what it termed a "scandalous online campaign" against Kashmiri students studying outside the valley.
"Police arrested Iftikhar Ahmad Dar from Anantnag for carrying scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents.
FIR No. 23/2022 at P/S Anantnag stands registered under relevant sections of law, " a police spokesman said.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.