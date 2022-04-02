Man arrested over alleged molestation of minor girl in Srinagar: police

Srinagar Apr 2: Srinagar Police on Saturday said it arrested a man for allegedly molesting a minor girl while refuting rumours about the girl's rape.
"The viral news about rape of a minor girl is false. Neither the complaint nor the medical examination showed rape or any sort of violence. As molestation charges were there, We registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC.
The accused was also arrested immediately," a police spokesman said.
"Srinagar Police assures all its citizens that crimes against women will not be tolerated at all and strong action under law will be taken. We further request all not to pay heed to motivated rumours spread by some unscrupulous elements, " he added.