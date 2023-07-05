Man arrested with arms, ammunition in Baramulla village

Baramulla, July 5: In a joint operation carried by Baramulla police and security forces, a man was arrested along with arms and ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Kreeri village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The arrested person has been identified as Mohammed Sadiq Lone of Nowpora Jagir. An official, while sharing the details of the incident, said that following specific information, a cordon and search operation was launched in Nowpora Jagir village of Kreeri. The operation was launched by a joint team of forces including police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles, and 2nd Bn SSB.
He said that during the operation, an individual tried to evade the CASO, but was apprehended along with a pistol, magazine, and 3 live rounds. The official said that a case under Indian Arms Act & ULA (P) Act has been registered in police station Kreeri and further investigation has been taken up.