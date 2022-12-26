Man arrested with arms, ammunition in Karnah

Kupwara, Dec 26: A man was arrested with arms and ammunition in Karnah sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Monday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara told Greater Kashmir that security agencies had received information about his involvement in smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from the other side of Line of Control (LoC), following which he was arrested and during the course of interrogation he accepted his involvement.
“On his disclosure 1 pistol, 2 pistol magazines and 43 pistol rounds were recovered from the lawns of his house which he had kept buried under the soil. More arrests in this case cannot be ruled out,” he further said.