Man arrested with arms, ammunition in Karnah: Police

Kupwara, Dec 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have arrested an individual with arms and ammunition in Karnah area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"Kupwara Police and Army have arrested a person identified as Mohammed Azam Daniyal son of Mohd Tehseen Daniyal a resident of Dhani Karnah and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. The recovery was made from him when an a specific information was generated by local police that the individual is involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the border, "reads a statement reported by GNS.