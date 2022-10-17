Man arrested with arms and ammunition in Kupwara: Police

In a handout, the police said the accused Mohd Shafi Sheikh son of Ali Aksar Sheikh resident of Hajitra Karnah was apprehended by a joint team of Kupwara Police and Army. Acting on a specific information, a police team led by Incharge PP Taad ASI Muneer Ahmad along with local Army unit 3/8 GR conducted search of the house of the accused and on questioning, Shafi revealed that he has concealed some arms and ammunition in a sewing machine in his house, police said.