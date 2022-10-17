Man arrested with arms and ammunition in Kupwara: Police

Srinagar, October 17: Police on Monday arrested a man along with arms and ammunition in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.
In a handout, the police said the accused Mohd Shafi Sheikh son of Ali Aksar Sheikh resident of Hajitra Karnah was apprehended by a joint team of Kupwara Police and Army. Acting on a specific information, a police team led by Incharge PP Taad ASI Muneer Ahmad along with local Army unit 3/8 GR conducted search of the house of the accused and on questioning, Shafi revealed that he has concealed some arms and ammunition in a sewing machine in his house, police said.
On Shafi’s disclosure 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines , 11 Pistol rounds and 02 live grenades were recovered during the search and he was taken into custody .
Case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against Mohd Shafi Sheikh and investigations taken up. It’s pertinent to mention that Mohd Shafi Sheikh is already facing trial in a similar case chargesheeted against him in the year 2021. More arrests are expected in the case, said police.