Man arrested with narcotics, cash in Karnah

Giving details, a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir, that “Acting on a tip off regarding presence of narcotics and arms and ammunition in the possession of two brothers identified as Sajid Khan and Majid Khan sons of Saif Ali Khan residents of Cheterkote Karnah, a search operation was launched by police and army.”

“During the search of the house, conducted in presence of Executive Magistrate Ist Class Tanghdar, a packet of narcotics weighing 500 grams, one pistol magazine, cash amounting to Rupees 1,07,000, 12 number of injectable syringes and a small size weighing scale was recovered,” he said.