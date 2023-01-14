Man arrested with narcotics, cash in Karnah

Kupwara, Jan 14: A drug peddler was arrested along with 500 grams of narcotics and over Rs one lakh cash in border town Karnah of this district, police said on Saturday.
Giving details, a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir, that “Acting on a tip off regarding presence of narcotics and arms and ammunition in the possession of two brothers identified as Sajid Khan and Majid Khan sons of Saif Ali Khan residents of Cheterkote Karnah, a search operation was launched by police and army.”
“During the search of the house, conducted in presence of Executive Magistrate Ist Class Tanghdar, a packet of narcotics weighing 500 grams, one pistol magazine, cash amounting to Rupees 1,07,000, 12 number of injectable syringes and a small size weighing scale was recovered,” he said.
He said that Sajid Khan has been arrested while as his brother Majid Khan is at large as of now. “Efforts are on to trace him,” he said.
He said that during initial investigation it has come to fore that the seized cash was accumulated by illegal sale of narcotics.
“Both the brothers are notorious drug paddlers who were involved in theft and peddling cases previously,” the police officer added.