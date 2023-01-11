Man arrested with narcotics in Karnah

Kupwara, Jan 11: A person who was in possession of narcotics was arrested in Hajitara area of border town Kranah, police said on Wednesday evening.
A police officer said that acting upon specific information about a person, who had concealed narcotics in his house in HajitaraTaad area of Karnah, a search was carried out in his house in the presence of Executive Magistrate Ist class Tangdhar.
“During search, one packet containing heroin-like narcotics weighing about 580 grams was recovered from the house following which he was arrested and a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against him,” the officer said.
The accused has been identified as Fareed Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rehman Sheikh a resident of HajitraTaad.