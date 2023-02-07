Man charred to death in fire caused by Kangri in Qamarwari

Srinagar, Feb 07: A man was charred to death in a fire incident in Qamarwari area of summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

News agency KDC reported said that Bashir Ahmad Baba, son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Marwadi suffered critical burn injuries in a fire incident 'caused by firepot (Kangri)' at his residence.

They said that Baba was rushed to SMHS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.