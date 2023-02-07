Man charred to death in fire caused by Kangri in Qamarwari

Srinagar, Feb 07: A man was charred to death in a fire incident in Qamarwari area of summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday morning.
News agency KDC reported said that Bashir Ahmad Baba, son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Marwadi suffered critical burn injuries in a fire incident 'caused by firepot (Kangri)' at his residence.
They said that Baba was rushed to SMHS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Meanwhile, a police officer confirmed the incident and said the cause of the fire is being investigated, a post-mortem is also being conducted by a team of doctors at SMHS hospital and further investigation is on.
The FSL team of Srinagar police has been called on the spot and samples that lead to this fire incident will be collected for the investigation, he added.