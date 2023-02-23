Man dies after hit by moving train in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 23: A man was killed after being hit by a moving train on Budgam-Srinagar section on Thursday, officials said.
The man presumably in his fifties was hit by train number 04614, reported news agency GNS.
The injured person was immediately evacuated from the spot to the hospital, where he succumbed shortly after, it quoted unnamed officials as having said.
The deceased has been identified as Sanaullah Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, a resident of Lajoora Pulwama.
Meanwhile, a police official told GNS said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.