Man dead, another injured as two vehicles collide in Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 05: A man died while another one was injured in an accident that took place in Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a head on collision between two vehicles took place at Sheeri, resulting in injuries to two persons.
He said soon after the incident injured were immediately rushed to a nearby health facility, however, one of them was declared dead on arrival.
The deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmed Ahanger of Jalal Sahib Baramulla.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.