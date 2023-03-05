Man dead, another injured in Baramulla road mishap

Baramulla, Mar 5: A man was killed while another injured after two vehicles collided with each other in Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Ahanger, a resident of Mohalla Jalal Sahib Baramulla.
The incident occurred when two vehicles moving in opposite directions had head-on collision at Sheeri Baramulla. The injured were immediately shifted to a local hospital where one person, Bashir Ahmad Ahanger was declared dead on arrival.
The other critically injured person has been shifted to GMC Baramulla for specialised treatment.
Meanwhile, a case in connection with the mishap has been registered at police station Sheeri and further investigation has been set into motion.