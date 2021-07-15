Man dead, four injured after car falls into gorge in north Kashmir’s Uri

Baramulla: A man died while four others were critically injured in a car accident in Uri tehsil of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that a car bearing registration number JK05J 3012 heading towards Gingal skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Zamoorpatan area, leaving the driver dead and four other occupants injured.
The deceased was identified as Mohd Ismail Taas while the injured were identified as Gulshana Bano, Jameel Ahmad Taas, Badr-U-Din Bajad and Khadim Hussain.
The official said the injured were rushed to GMC Baramulla for treatment.