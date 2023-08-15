Man dead, two injured in Bijbehara road mishap

Srinagar, Aug 15: A person was killed and two others injured in a collision involving a tipper and a motorcycle in Bijbehara area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this afternoon, officials said.
GNS reported that the tipper collided with the bike at Doonipora Sangam in Bijbehara, leaving at least three persons, riding on the motorcycle, injured.
“The injured persons were evacuated to SDH Bijbehara, where one of them was declared as 'dead on arrival'," they said.
The deceased has been identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Parray son of Ghulam Rasool and the injured as Yaseen Parray (25) son of Bashir Ahmed Parray and Waseem Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat – all residents of Sumbal Sonawari in Bandipora.
Confirming it, a police official said that a team is on the site to collect necessary details.