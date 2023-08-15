Man dead, two injured in Bijbehara road mishap

“The injured persons were evacuated to SDH Bijbehara, where one of them was declared as 'dead on arrival'," they said.

The deceased has been identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Parray son of Ghulam Rasool and the injured as Yaseen Parray (25) son of Bashir Ahmed Parray and Waseem Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat – all residents of Sumbal Sonawari in Bandipora.

Confirming it, a police official said that a team is on the site to collect necessary details.