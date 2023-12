Srinagar, Dec 24: A 42-year old man died after falling from a Masjid in Handwara village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

The officials identified the deceased as Nazir Ahmad Khan resident of Rajpora Rajwar hamlet, who fell from the Masjid during the construction work at Nichhama Handwara.

According to KNS soon after the incident he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors on duty declared him brought dead on arrival.