Man dies after falling from tree in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 26: A 40-year-old man died after falling from a willow tree in Shagund village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday evening.
Locals said Mohammad Ashraf Dar was climbing a willow tree near his house around 6 pm when he lost his balance and fell down.
He suffered serious injuries on his head and chest and was rushed to the nearby CHC hospital Hajin by his relatives.
However, he could not survive and was pronounced dead by the doctors.
Following medical legal formalities, the body was later handed over to family for last rites.