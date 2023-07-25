Man dies as vehicle rolls down into gorge near Sadna Top in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 25: A 28-year-old man was killed when a vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge along Sadna Top in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.
They said that the accident took place at Murayain area near Sadna top with a Tata Mobile (JK02A 0113) rolling down into the gorge. The driver Zafoor Ahmad (28) son of Mohammad Idrees Awan of Nowagabra Karnah died on spot, they said.
Quoting a police official, GNS reported that a case has been registered in this regard.