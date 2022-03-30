Man dies during scuffle in Kulgam

Kulgam, Mar 30: A 43-year-old man died during a scuffle with his father at Yaripora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.
He was identified as Zahoor Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Muhamad Wani. An official said Wani fell unconscious during a scuffle with his immediate family members including his father and nephews.
“He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared bought dead on arrival,” he said. The incident took place in the orchard of Ghulam Ahmad Wani- father of the deceased.
A police official, however, said the cause of death can only be ascertained after the post mortem report is received.
“ A case under section- 174 CRPC has been registered and further investigations are on,” he said.