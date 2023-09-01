Man dies of electrocution in Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 1: A 38-year-old man died of electrocution in Shelipora area of Achabal in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.
GNS reported that one Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie, of Sheilpora Achabal received a shock, when he came in contact with a HT electric wire.
The person, they said, was removed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as brought dead on arrival.
When contacted, a police official said that they are ascertaining the details of the incident.