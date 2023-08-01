Man dies while fishing in Nigeen lake

News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the man identified as Nisar Ahmad Qureshi, a resident of Batamaloo, drowned as he allegedly slipped into Nigeen lake while fishing. They said soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by a team of SDRF and river police Srinagar. "After hectic efforts, the body of Nisar Ahmad was retrieved and shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities," they said. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.