Man dies while fishing in Nigeen lake

Srinagar, Aug 01: A man drowned to death after he allegedly slipped while fishing in Nigeen lake in Lalbazar area of summer capital Srinagar, officials said.
News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the man identified as Nisar Ahmad Qureshi, a resident of Batamaloo, drowned as he allegedly slipped into Nigeen lake while fishing. They said soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by a team of SDRF and river police Srinagar. "After hectic efforts, the body of Nisar Ahmad was retrieved and shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities," they said. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.