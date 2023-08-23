'Man-eater' bear creates fear in Kupwara's Mawar, villagers rue 'inaction by authorities'

"The worst hit area where the 'man-eater' bear has caused panic and fear is Drangsoo Mawar", they said adding given the recurrent incidents the whole Mawar belt is panicked and even the parents are reluctant to send their wards to educational institutions.

Accusing the authorities of inaction, the locals said that despite time to time representations to the authorities they are yet to see anything being done on the ground to alleviate the sufferings of public.

"We nonetheless yet again make a fervent appeal through this medium to the authorities to take the matter into consideration and take suitable action against the roaming bear at an earliest", they said.