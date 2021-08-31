'Man eater' leopard captured alive in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

DFO Ganderbal Altaf Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that they received an information about the presence of the leopard in the Mansbal belt after which teams of wildlife department armed with necessary equipment visited the area and captured the leopard alive this morning.

The official said that the leopard is believed to be same one that mauled a minor girl in Zazuna area of Ganderbal district on July 11.

Following the incident, Wildlife authorities had launched a massive hunt to catch or kill the leopard which had been declared a "man-eater".

The leopard had attacked the 3 year-old girl identified as Mahiya Shabir, daughter of Shabir Ahmad Bhat near Zazuna fruit mandi and taken her away. Her mutilated body was later recovered from a nearby field.

The leopard had been roaming in the residential areas in twin districts of Bandipora and Ganderbal.