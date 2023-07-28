Man-eater leopard killed in Anantnag

Srinagar, July 28: A man-eater leopard was killed by the locals in a village in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Friday evening.
Locals said that the leopard that mauled a two-year boy to death a week ago was killed by the locals of Dadoo Marhama in Bijbehara.
“The leopard was on prowl and posed an imminent threat to locals and their livestock,” they said. “As soon as the beast emerged, the watchful locals gathered around and beat it up with sticks, resulting in its instant death.”
A Wildlife Department official confirmed the killing of the leopard.
“We too had been on a watch to track its movements ever since the incident involving the death of the minor boy took place,” the official said.