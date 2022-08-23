Man electrocuted to death at Kulgam village

Shopian: A pall of gloom descended on Bamnipora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district after a young woman died due to electrocution on Tuesday afternoon.
An official identified the deceased as Kulsuma wife of Mohammad Rafiq of Bemnipora village. Kulsuma, according to the official , was preparing food on a electric heater when she suffered a fatal electric shock at around 2 pm.
"She was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility where doctors declared her dead on arrival", added the official.
Kulsuma is survived by her two minor children and husband.