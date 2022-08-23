Kashmir

Man electrocuted to death at Kulgam village

Representational Photo
Representational Photo File
GK NEWS NETWORK

Shopian: A pall of gloom descended on Bamnipora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district after a young woman died due to electrocution on Tuesday afternoon.

An official identified the deceased as Kulsuma wife of Mohammad Rafiq of Bemnipora village. Kulsuma, according to the official , was preparing food on a electric heater when she suffered a fatal electric shock at around 2 pm.

"She was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility where doctors declared her dead on arrival", added the official.

Kulsuma is survived by her two minor children and husband.

