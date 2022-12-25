Man escapes unhurt in Shopian terror attack: police

"Police in Shopian received an information about a terror crime incident at Heerpora area of Shopian. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts," said a police spokesman, in a statement.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorist had fired upon a civilian namely Waseem Ahmad Wani son of Mohammad Amin resident of Burihalan Heerpora at Main Bazar Heerpora area of Shopian. However, the terrorists missed the intended target and he escaped unhurt. In this terror incident, the bullets hit the nearby parked vehicle (swift) bearing registration number JK22A-4422," he said.