Man escapes unhurt in Shopian terror attack: police

Srinagar, Dec 25: A civilian escaped unhurt in a terrorist attack in the Heerpora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.
"Police in Shopian received an information about a terror crime incident at Heerpora area of Shopian. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts," said a police spokesman, in a statement.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorist had fired upon a civilian namely Waseem Ahmad Wani son of Mohammad Amin resident of Burihalan Heerpora at Main Bazar Heerpora area of Shopian. However, the terrorists missed the intended target and he escaped unhurt. In this terror incident, the bullets hit the nearby parked vehicle (swift) bearing registration number JK22A-4422," he said.
He said a case vide FIR No. 116/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Heerpora and investigation has been initiated.