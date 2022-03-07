Kashmir
Man feared dead after slipping into rivulet in north Kashmir's Langate
Locals, police and NDRF personnel launched a rescue operation
Srinagar, 7 Mar: A 35-year-old man is feared dead after falling into a rivulet near Dand Kadal bridge in the Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Mohammad Amin Bhat son of Mohi-u-din Bhat of Batapora Langate slipped and fell into the nullah this morning.
Subsequently, locals from the area rushed to the spot along with police and NDRF personnel to trace the man. The rescue operation was going on when this report was being filed.