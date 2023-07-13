Two bodies found in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar/Jammu, July 13: An unidentified man was found dead in Gamroo area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district while a semi decomposed body of a man was recovered by police near Khalsa chowk Dhangri in Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.
GNS reported that the body in Bandipora was sighted by passersby near Gamroo Gundqaisar bridge following which police was informed.
A police team has reached the site and taken the body into its possession.
Confirming the recovery of the body, a police official said that they are ascertaining the identity of the deceased.
Meanwhile, a semi decomposed body of a man was recovered by police near Khalsa chowk Dhangri in Rajouri district.
While police is trying to establish his identity, locals said that the man was outsider and used to roam in the area being mentally not so sound.
Meanwhile, a police party shifted the body to GMC Rajouri. A police official said that proceedings have been launched and among others, efforts are underway to establish his identity.