Man found dead in Jhelum in Kashmir's Sopore

Sopore, Aug 18: An unidentified man was found dead in river Jhelum near Jamia bridge Sopore area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning.
Locals spotted the body floating over water near Jamia Bridge in Sopore town and they immediately informed police. However, soon after being informed, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body with the help of some fishermen, the residents said
Meanwhile, a police official also confirmed and said that the body of an old aged person has been recovered from the river jhelum and has later taken to SDH Sopore for identification.
He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Sopore and further investigations initiated in this regard.