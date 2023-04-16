Youth found dead in Kashmir's Hajin

Bandipora, Apr 16: A 27-year-old man was found hanging at his poultry farm in Check Chandergeer area of Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district late Saturday night.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a youth identified as Sameer Ahmad Khan (27), son of Abdul Majid Khan of Check Chandergeer was found hanging at his poultry farm.