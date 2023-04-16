Kashmir

Youth found dead in Kashmir's Hajin

He was found hanging at his poultry farm
Representational Image
Representational ImageFile
GK Web Desk

Bandipora, Apr 16: A 27-year-old man was found hanging at his poultry farm in Check Chandergeer area of Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district late Saturday night.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a youth identified as Sameer Ahmad Khan (27), son of Abdul Majid Khan of Check Chandergeer was found hanging at his poultry farm.

He said he was taken to Community Health Centre Hajin where he was declared dead on arrival. 

“The cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem,” he said, adding that the police have started inquest proceedings into the matter. 

found dead

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com