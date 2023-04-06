Man found dead in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, Apr 06: An unidentified body of a man was recovered in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that police received information from local residents that a body was lying near Sindh river behind a resort in Sonamarg.
He said upon receiving the information, a team from the Sonamarg police station immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and have started further investigation.