Man found dead in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 12: A 35-year-old man was found dead in a mysterious condition in the Buchroo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, reports quoting officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body was spotted at around 12:30 pm this afternoon. "A police team recovered the body and shifted it to a hospital in Kulgam for postmortem," an official said.
The deceased has been identified as Raouf Rather son of Abdul Gani Rather, a resident of Ashmuji Kapora Kulgam.