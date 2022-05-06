Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sopore

Sopore, May 6: A 40-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Dangerpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district last night, officials said on Friday.
Manzoor Ahmad Dar alias Bul Bul son of Gh Nabi Dar of Dangerpora Sopore was found dead at his home at midnight. He was rushed to SDH Sopore where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been set into motion.
The incident comes hours after body of a youth identified as Irfan Nazir Shah son of Nazir Ahmad Shah of Neharpora Sopore was recovered under mysterious circumstances in an orchard on Thursday morning.