Man hangs himself to death in Handwara

Kupwara, June 18: A 27 year old man from Nowgam, Handwara allegedly hanged himself to death, an official said on Sunday.
He said that the deceased was found hanging by a rope at his home on Sunday morning, following which he was taken to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Qalamabad for medico-legal formalities.
“The deceased was suffering from depression for last several years, which could be the possible reason for him taking this extreme step”, he added.
He has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Yousaf Khan, a resident of Naugam Inderdaji.