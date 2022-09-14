Man held after video of him throwing stillborn baby into river in Srinagar goes viral

Srinagar, Sept 14: Police on Wednesday arrested a man after a video went viral in which he was allegedly seen trying to throw an infant into a river.
Quoting a police spokesman, news agency GNS reported that a video was uploaded on the social media wherein a man was seen trying to throw an infant into a river.
Taking cognizance of the fact, Srinagar police acted swiftly and apprehended the man namely Mohd Abbas, a resident of Shar Shali Pulwama.
The man has told police that his wife had delivered a stillborn male baby and to save the inconvenience of carrying the dead baby back to his native village he tried to dispose off his body into the river.
But people interrupted him and he carried the baby back to his native village and performed his last rites there, he said.
The facts are being cross checked from the medical records and witnesses, police said.