Man held for allegedly raping 19-yr-old in Budgam

Srinagar May 22: Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 19-yr-old woman in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
As per police, the accused Mudasir Ahmed Wani resident of Zagoo Kharein was apprehended by police from Zagoo Khansahib within five hours after the victim's father lodged a complaint stating therein that the accused raped by the accused.
A case FIR Number 67/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khansahib and investigation taken up, police said.
"Medical examination of the victim was conducted by a board of doctors at SDH Khansahib.On the basis of statement of the victim, offences under section 376 of the IPC (rape) and relevant sections has been implied upon the accused, " it added.