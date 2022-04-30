Man held for incident of dishonouring national flag : Police

Accompanied with SDPO Nowshera Tusif Rishu and SHO Rajesh Jasrotia, Additional SP Nowshera Amit Verma addressed a press conference informing that on April 27 at about 8 PM, an information through reliable source was recieved at PS Nowshera that half burnt national flag was lying at the rooftop of SDH Nowshera building.

On that police party rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene and on this FIR no 68/22 U/S 2 of prevention of insult to national honours act, 1971 was registered at PS Nowshera.