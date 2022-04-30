Man held for incident of dishonouring national flag : Police

Rajouri, Apr 29: Police in Nowshera sub division has said they have worked out a case of dishonouring the national flag hoisted on the building of sub district hospital and has arrested the man involved in the act.
Accompanied with SDPO Nowshera Tusif Rishu and SHO Rajesh Jasrotia, Additional SP Nowshera Amit Verma addressed a press conference informing that on April 27 at about 8 PM, an information through reliable source was recieved at PS Nowshera that half burnt national flag was lying at the rooftop of SDH Nowshera building.
On that police party rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene and on this FIR no 68/22 U/S 2 of prevention of insult to national honours act, 1971 was registered at PS Nowshera.
During course of investigation as per the statements of eye witnesses and other circumstancial evidence it is found that one person namely Kaushal Kumar son of Ramesh Chander resident of ward 07 , Nowshera, age -45 years, is involved in the instant case.
Thereafter the police apprehended the above said person and during enquiry in the presence of Magistrate he confessed his criminal act.
However from his family members and general public it was came to fore that the above mentioned person is of unsound mind.
Additional SP informed that further legal proceedings are going on into the matter.