Man injured in bear attack

Baramulla: A man was injured when attacked by a bear at Zamboor Pattan area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

The injured man has been identified as Qalander Shah, 68, a resident of Zamboor Pattan. The injured was shifted to SDH Uri, where from he was referred to Government Medical College Baramulla for advanced treatment.

An official said that the incident happened when Shah was in his makeshift accommodation and suddenly a bear attacked him. “The man received multiple injuries and has been shifted to GMC Baramulla, he is responding to the treatment,” said the official.