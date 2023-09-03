Man injured in bear attack in  Handwara

Kupwara, Sep 2: An elderly person late Saturday sustained injuries when a black bear attacked him while he was working in his kitchen garden at Lawoosa village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The injured person was immediately evacuated to District Hospital Handwara, where after giving him primary treatment, doctors referred the person to GMC Baramulla.
The injured has been identified as Mohammad Sultan Shiekh (60), resident of Lawoosa Mawer.
The constant movement of wild animals towards human habitation has created panic among people. People across district have appealed authorities to take concrete measures so that the further attacks could be thwarted.