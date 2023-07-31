Man injured in bear attack in Sopore

Sopore, July 31: A man from north Kashmir's Sopore on Monday was injured after a wild bear attacked him near his home.
Reports said that a 38-year-old man was injured after a wild bear attacked him in Muqam Shaheed Mir area of Botingoo Sopore.
The injured was immediately taken to nearby hospital and was referred to Sub District Hospital Sopore for advanced treatment.
The injured man was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai resident of Muqam Shaheed Mir Sopore.
It is pertinent to mention here that various residents of upper belt areas of Zaingeer Sopore including Watlab, Botingoo, Marbal, Cherhar, Rampora Rajpoa, Muqam Shaheed Mir and Hardu Shiva have claimed that wild bears were seen roaming in their localities since last one month.
"We have already informed the administration and concerned wildlife department regarding the presence of wild bears into their localities but they have not paid any attention in catching these wild bears and we are still living in fear, " Nazir Ahmad dar, one of the residents of Watlab said.