Man injured in Kulgam militant attack succumbs

Srinagar, April 13: A man injured after being shot by militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar, reports said.
Satish Kumar, a driver by profession, was shot by militants this evening by militants, police said.
“Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Satish Kumar Singh, driver by profession, son of Surinder Kumar Singh resident of Kakran, #Kulgam at Kakran. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said, in a statement.
Singh, as per news agency GNS, was shifted to SKIMS from a local health facility.
Quoting a senior doctor at SKIMS, the report said that Singh was declared dead on arrival at the tertiary care facility.
The man had gunshot injury in the head, the report quoted the doctor. “He was brought to hospital in an unconscious state.”